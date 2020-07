Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe pool pool table media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center dog park internet access package receiving

*** WE OFFER VIRTUAL TOURS!!! Welcome home to The Myrtles at Olde Towne, a unique community of garden and high-rise apartments centrally located in Olde Towne Portsmouth. We offer spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts that feature private patios/balconies or sunrooms, well-equipped kitchens and large closets. Ask us about our newly renovated apartments! Community amenities include swimming pools, a clubhouse with theater room, billiards, cyber cafe and lounge.