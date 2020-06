Amenities

Bishops Green - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Churchland school district. Newly renovated downstairs, freshly painted, new flooring throughout downstairs. Open floor plan, large fenced back yard, 12x20 shed, two car attached garage. Close to bases, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Ready for move-in in May. Come take a look will not last!



