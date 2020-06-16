All apartments in Portsmouth
Find more places like 441 Dinwiddie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portsmouth, VA
/
441 Dinwiddie Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:18 AM

441 Dinwiddie Street

441 Dinwiddie Street · (888) 737-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portsmouth
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

441 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Olde Towne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated in 2007, this historic charmer, built in 1890, is in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. Merely minutes to the Naval Medical Center, restaurants, entertainment, museums and ferry to Norfolk. This second floor condo is one of four in the building and is and end/corner unit covered outdoor deck to enjoy cool summer breezes with ceiling fan. The kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with convenient bar area seating. Spacious and bright main living area that leads you to the outside covered deck. There are two updated, full baths with tile flooring & shower walls, new light fixtures and pedestal sinks. Original and inviting exposed brick gas fireplace with stately mantle, new interior paint, gleaming hardwood floors, upgraded lighting and attic space for extra storage. No smoking, Sorry, no pets- FIRM. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Dinwiddie Street have any available units?
441 Dinwiddie Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Dinwiddie Street have?
Some of 441 Dinwiddie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Dinwiddie Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 Dinwiddie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Dinwiddie Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 Dinwiddie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 441 Dinwiddie Street offer parking?
No, 441 Dinwiddie Street does not offer parking.
Does 441 Dinwiddie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Dinwiddie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Dinwiddie Street have a pool?
No, 441 Dinwiddie Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 Dinwiddie Street have accessible units?
No, 441 Dinwiddie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Dinwiddie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Dinwiddie Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 441 Dinwiddie Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd
Portsmouth, VA 23703
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway
Portsmouth, VA 23704
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln
Portsmouth, VA 23703

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 1 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 Bedrooms
Portsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Luxury Places
Portsmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Hampton, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edgefield

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity