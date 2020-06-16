441 Dinwiddie Street

Amenities

Renovated in 2007, this historic charmer, built in 1890, is in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. Merely minutes to the Naval Medical Center, restaurants, entertainment, museums and ferry to Norfolk. This second floor condo is one of four in the building and is and end/corner unit covered outdoor deck to enjoy cool summer breezes with ceiling fan. The kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with convenient bar area seating. Spacious and bright main living area that leads you to the outside covered deck. There are two updated, full baths with tile flooring & shower walls, new light fixtures and pedestal sinks. Original and inviting exposed brick gas fireplace with stately mantle, new interior paint, gleaming hardwood floors, upgraded lighting and attic space for extra storage. No smoking, Sorry, no pets- FIRM. Available now.