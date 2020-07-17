All apartments in Portsmouth
100 Rockbridge Rd
100 Rockbridge Rd

100 Rockbridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

100 Rockbridge Road, Portsmouth, VA 23707
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Centrally located! Convenient to Maryview Hospital, Naval Hospital, shipyard, interstates, shopping, restaurants, bus lines & elem school. Custom built-in cabinets, gleaming hardwood floors and stainless steel apppliances. Storage shed for tenant use. Additional room off of living room can be used as small bedroom or office.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 100 Rockbridge Rd have any available units?
100 Rockbridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portsmouth, VA.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
Is 100 Rockbridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
100 Rockbridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Rockbridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 100 Rockbridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 100 Rockbridge Rd offer parking?
No, 100 Rockbridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 100 Rockbridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Rockbridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Rockbridge Rd have a pool?
No, 100 Rockbridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 100 Rockbridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 100 Rockbridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Rockbridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Rockbridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Rockbridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Rockbridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
