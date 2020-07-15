194 Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
1922 Anderson Road
1922 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1204 sqft
1922 Anderson Road Available 08/01/20 Expanded Pimmit Hills Rambler with Family Room, Attached Master Bath - Charm and 1-level convenience * Rear Bump-out gives 1200+ sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pimmit Hills
7304 REDD RD
7304 Redd Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Romantic and expanded 4 level Colonial with wrap around deck and dreamy yard on a quiet dead end Street. Perfect for entertaining. Immaculate condition. Chef's Kit. Private deck . Level landscaped fenced yard. 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Pimmit Hills
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
53 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
33 Units Available
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
54 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,588
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,729
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,110
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Tysons East
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
17 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
$
30 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
44 Units Available
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 8 at 03:59 PM
3 Units Available
East Side
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Tysons East
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Reduced! 1BR+Den or 2BR Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7011 Falls Reach Dr #210
7011 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo located in Falls Church - Spacious and bright one bedroom one bath condo located in Falls Church. Home features laminate floors, washer and dryer in unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and gas fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2162 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2162 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2136 sqft
Impressive 3-level 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 2-powder room garage-townhouse in sought-after, leafy enclave. Bells and whistles galore! Cathedral ceilings! Great room off the kitchen. Formal living room with fireplace and dining room.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7305 Eldorado Street
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1638 sqft
Hallcrest Heights: Spacious Brick Townhome, UPDATED Kit & Baths! Large Rooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8043 MERRY OAKS CT
8043 Merry Oaks Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
No in-person showings until tenant moves out end of July, thank you. A large, spacious three bedroom townhome in the heart of Tysons, this property is in walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and the upcoming Metro Silver Line.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Courthouse
7981 VIGNE COURT
7981 Vigne Court, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2304 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, super clean, all brick, and light-filled 4-levels of end unit TH in heart of Tysons Cornor. Gleaming hardwood floorsthroughout entire 1st, 2nd, and 3rd levels. 4 bedrooms in up level and 4.5 upgraded bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunn Loring
2154 ARDEN STREET
2154 Arden Street, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Available NOW. Vacant.Rent reduced by $250. All Updated home in Dunn Loring community with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8126 BOSS STREET
8126 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1990 sqft
In the heart of Tysons Corner, unbeatable sought-after location, this luxurious 3 bed, 3.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2086 GILLEN LANE
2086 Gillen Lane, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1595 sqft
Bright, spacious and well maintained townhouse conveniently located in a cul-de-sac within walking distance of West Falls Church metro.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Tysons East
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1202 sqft
GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
2230 GEORGE C MARSHALL DRIVE
2230 George C Marshall Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1182 sqft
Gorgeous view of wooded area from this 10th floor unit.
City Guide for Pimmit Hills, VA

Today, Pimmit Hills is one of the greenest, most wooded neighborhoods in the greater Fairfax County, Virginia area, but that's thanks to some major community effort. Developers tore up almost all the trees in the area when Pimmit Hills was established in 1950, then homeowners and later developers planted oak, tulip trees and other greenery to beautify the area.

Pimmit Hills is what is known as a census-designated place, rather than a town on its own. Much of Fairfax County is in this format, providing bedroom communities for the large number of commuters into nearby Washington D.C. The nearest urban area to Pimmit Hills is Tysons Corner, a major stop on the Capital Beltway. Pimmit Hills has a population of just over 6,000 concentrated mostly in single-family homes, though more dense developments like apartments and condos have started to emerge on the western edge of town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Pimmit Hills, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pimmit Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

