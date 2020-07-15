/
3 bedroom apartments
178 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pimmit Hills, VA
Pimmit Hills
1922 Anderson Road
1922 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1204 sqft
1922 Anderson Road Available 08/01/20 Expanded Pimmit Hills Rambler with Family Room, Attached Master Bath - Charm and 1-level convenience * Rear Bump-out gives 1200+ sq. ft.
Pimmit Hills
7525 MAGARITY ROAD
7525 Magarity Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
884 sqft
Location,Location, Location, one level renovated single family with more than 10K sqft of land. Living /dining room Kitchen wood floors, updated windows, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, combo washer &Dryer.
Pimmit Hills
2014 STORM DRIVE
2014 Storm Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA
4 bedroom 2 bath home located near Tysons Corner. Easy access to 66. Near shopping. Long carport for 2 vehicles. Long driveway. Living room, sep dining room. Hardwood floors. Newer HVAC. Stainless steel appliances. Upgraded countertop.
Pimmit Hills
7304 REDD RD
7304 Redd Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
Romantic and expanded 4 level Colonial with wrap around deck and dreamy yard on a quiet dead end Street. Perfect for entertaining. Immaculate condition. Chef's Kit. Private deck . Level landscaped fenced yard. 2 car garage.
Pimmit Hills
7333 HOWARD COURT
7333 Howard Court, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
One level living in convenient Tysons Corner! Fully updated and charming rambler in quality, tip-top condition. Features renovated kitchen, hardwood floor, lots of attic storage plus shed. Large level, fenced back yard. NO HOA. Plenty of parking.
Results within 1 mile of Pimmit Hills
Idylwood
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Idylwood
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,110
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$6,115
1806 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
1562 WESTMORELAND STREET
1562 Westmoreland Street, McLean, VA
Beautiful & bright townhome in the heart of McLean. Assigned parking, upgraded appliances, newer roof, HVAC & skylights, master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet.
Idylwood
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.
1408 HARVEST CROSSING DRIVE
1408 Harvest Crossing Drive, McLean, VA
Lovely Spacious 4 br 4.5 ba end unit townhome in the prestigious community of Evans Farm. This spectacular home features a gourmet kitchen hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Fully finished lower level with rec room, den and full bath.
Idylwood
2162 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2162 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2136 sqft
Impressive 3-level 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 2-powder room garage-townhouse in sought-after, leafy enclave. Bells and whistles galore! Cathedral ceilings! Great room off the kitchen. Formal living room with fireplace and dining room.
7305 Eldorado Street
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
Hallcrest Heights: Spacious Brick Townhome, UPDATED Kit & Baths! Large Rooms.
Falls Church
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.
8043 MERRY OAKS CT
8043 Merry Oaks Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
No in-person showings until tenant moves out end of July, thank you. A large, spacious three bedroom townhome in the heart of Tysons, this property is in walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and the upcoming Metro Silver Line.
Old Courthouse
7981 VIGNE COURT
7981 Vigne Court, Tysons Corner, VA
Luxury, super clean, all brick, and light-filled 4-levels of end unit TH in heart of Tysons Cornor. Gleaming hardwood floorsthroughout entire 1st, 2nd, and 3rd levels. 4 bedrooms in up level and 4.5 upgraded bathrooms.
2000 MADRILLON CREEK COURT
2000 Madrillon Creek Court, Tysons Corner, VA
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Large 4BR, 3.
Idylwood
2300 BARBOUR RD
2300 Barbour Road, Idylwood, VA
Location! Location! Location! Large Split level (2400 Sq. ft.) situated on a corner lot close to everything! Marshall High School Pyramid. Please note that tax records indicate a smaller Sq. Ft, ACTUAL size 2400Sq.Ft.
Dunn Loring
2154 ARDEN STREET
2154 Arden Street, Dunn Loring, VA
Available NOW. Vacant.Rent reduced by $250. All Updated home in Dunn Loring community with 5 bedrooms, 3.
8126 BOSS STREET
8126 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1990 sqft
In the heart of Tysons Corner, unbeatable sought-after location, this luxurious 3 bed, 3.
Falls Church
806 RANDOLPH STREET
806 Randolph Street, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1743 sqft
Remodeled 2 Level Brick Rambler in FC City, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, 2 office rooms, sunroom, and basement. Fully equipped kitchen w/SS, gourmet gas stove with overhead fan, side-x-side fridge, and 40" cabinets.
2086 GILLEN LANE
2086 Gillen Lane, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1595 sqft
Bright, spacious and well maintained townhouse conveniently located in a cul-de-sac within walking distance of West Falls Church metro.
