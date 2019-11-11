2000 HILEMAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! Reasonably Priced! Minutes to Tyson's Corner and Metros. Seconds to 66 & 495. Updated, immaculate, freshly painted, beautifully maintained Cape Cod - approximately 1500 sq. ft of living space. Main level living. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors and new wood blinds throughout, washer/dryer. YOU MUST SEE THE Separate building in back with covered porch. Use as 4th bedroom/office with walk-in closet. Fully fenced 1/4-acre private backyard perfect for entertaining! Includes two large sheds for storage. Pets permitted: case-by-case.