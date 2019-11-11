All apartments in Pimmit Hills
2000 HILEMAN ROAD

2000 Hileman Road · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Hileman Road, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Reasonably Priced! Minutes to Tyson's Corner and Metros. Seconds to 66 & 495. Updated, immaculate, freshly painted, beautifully maintained Cape Cod - approximately 1500 sq. ft of living space. Main level living. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors and new wood blinds throughout, washer/dryer. YOU MUST SEE THE Separate building in back with covered porch. Use as 4th bedroom/office with walk-in closet. Fully fenced 1/4-acre private backyard perfect for entertaining! Includes two large sheds for storage. Pets permitted: case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 HILEMAN ROAD have any available units?
2000 HILEMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 2000 HILEMAN ROAD have?
Some of 2000 HILEMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 HILEMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2000 HILEMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 HILEMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 HILEMAN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2000 HILEMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2000 HILEMAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 2000 HILEMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 HILEMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 HILEMAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 2000 HILEMAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2000 HILEMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2000 HILEMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 HILEMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 HILEMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 HILEMAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 HILEMAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

