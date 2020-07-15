All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1922 Anderson Road

1922 Anderson Road · (703) 731-7653
Location

1922 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1922 Anderson Road · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1922 Anderson Road Available 08/01/20 Expanded Pimmit Hills Rambler with Family Room, Attached Master Bath - Charm and 1-level convenience * Rear Bump-out gives 1200+ sq. ft. with larger master bedroom, attached 2nd bath, and family room with wood-burning fireplace * Rear deck and fenced yard with tool shed * Great inside-the-Beltway location in quiet neighborhood on large lot with mature trees, close to Tysons Corner and West Falls Church Metro--all for the lowest price around. No smoking. Pets are case by case.

Available August 1, 2020
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security Deposit: $2,400
Pet deposit: $500 per animal
Application fee: $50 per person
Qualifying income: $96,000

Showings by appointment. Call 703-891-5309

Listed by Chip Rigby, Realtor
Better Homes and Gardens Premier Real Estate
450 N. Washington St.
Falls Church, VA 22046
Licensed in Virginia

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

(RLNE4730243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Anderson Road have any available units?
1922 Anderson Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1922 Anderson Road have?
Some of 1922 Anderson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Anderson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Anderson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Anderson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 Anderson Road is pet friendly.
Does 1922 Anderson Road offer parking?
No, 1922 Anderson Road does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Anderson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Anderson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Anderson Road have a pool?
No, 1922 Anderson Road does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Anderson Road have accessible units?
No, 1922 Anderson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Anderson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Anderson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Anderson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 Anderson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
