Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1922 Anderson Road Available 08/01/20 Expanded Pimmit Hills Rambler with Family Room, Attached Master Bath - Charm and 1-level convenience * Rear Bump-out gives 1200+ sq. ft. with larger master bedroom, attached 2nd bath, and family room with wood-burning fireplace * Rear deck and fenced yard with tool shed * Great inside-the-Beltway location in quiet neighborhood on large lot with mature trees, close to Tysons Corner and West Falls Church Metro--all for the lowest price around. No smoking. Pets are case by case.



Available August 1, 2020

Lease term: 1 to 3 years

Security Deposit: $2,400

Pet deposit: $500 per animal

Application fee: $50 per person

Qualifying income: $96,000



Showings by appointment. Call 703-891-5309



Listed by Chip Rigby, Realtor

Better Homes and Gardens Premier Real Estate

450 N. Washington St.

Falls Church, VA 22046

Licensed in Virginia



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

450 N. Washington Street

Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046



(RLNE4730243)