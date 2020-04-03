1839 LUSBY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous house with easy access to everything! Built in 2015, this house has been designed to maximize the convenience and comfort for the owners with white oak flooring throughout the first and second level; large windows; 10' ceilings; 9' wide garage door so that a family SUV won't get scratched everyday; a large deck next to the kitchen and family naturally shaded from the afternoon sun provides a relaxing and convenient entertainment for family and friends; main level bedroom provides occasional guest with convenience and privacy; walkout basement with plenty of natural light also boasts a wet bar.