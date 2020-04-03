All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Find more places like 1839 LUSBY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pimmit Hills, VA
/
1839 LUSBY PLACE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 7:10 PM

1839 LUSBY PLACE

1839 Lusby Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1839 Lusby Place, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous house with easy access to everything! Built in 2015, this house has been designed to maximize the convenience and comfort for the owners with white oak flooring throughout the first and second level; large windows; 10' ceilings; 9' wide garage door so that a family SUV won't get scratched everyday; a large deck next to the kitchen and family naturally shaded from the afternoon sun provides a relaxing and convenient entertainment for family and friends; main level bedroom provides occasional guest with convenience and privacy; walkout basement with plenty of natural light also boasts a wet bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 LUSBY PLACE have any available units?
1839 LUSBY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
Is 1839 LUSBY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1839 LUSBY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 LUSBY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1839 LUSBY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pimmit Hills.
Does 1839 LUSBY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1839 LUSBY PLACE offers parking.
Does 1839 LUSBY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 LUSBY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 LUSBY PLACE have a pool?
No, 1839 LUSBY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1839 LUSBY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1839 LUSBY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 LUSBY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 LUSBY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 LUSBY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 LUSBY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VADunn Loring, VAFalls Church, VAIdylwood, VAMcLean, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Vienna, VALake Barcroft, VAWolf Trap, VAAnnandale, VAWoodburn, VASeven Corners, VAOakton, VAMantua, VAPotomac, MDGreat Falls, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia