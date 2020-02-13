All apartments in Pimmit Hills
Find more places like 1838 Olmstead Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pimmit Hills, VA
/
1838 Olmstead Dr
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

1838 Olmstead Dr

1838 Olmstead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1838 Olmstead Drive, Pimmit Hills, VA 22043
Pimmit Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cottage in Tyson's Corner - One Acre Lot Inside the Beltway!

6 Month Lease only (no extension)

Close to the new Silver Line, Trader Joe's, Lost Dog Cafe, and Whole Foods.

Beautiful one acre lot located on the end of a quite cul-de-sac in a traditional neighborhood in the middle of Tyson's Corner. Quick access to Tyson's and DC. Rare, park-like setting in the middle of Tyson's Corner. Tyson's Corner has great access to 495, 66 the Dulles Toll Road and the new 495 HOT Express lanes.

Screened in porch overlooking large back yard perfect for enjoying evenings outside. One car garage and plenty of off-street parking.

One and a half baths,stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwoods throughout, new washer and dryer, fireplace. All the modern conveniences in a traditionally styled home including high efficiency, 5 zone, Mitsubishi air conditioning.

$2699 per month - one month security deposit - One dog or cat considered. $300 non-refundable pet deposit. $50 per month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 Olmstead Dr have any available units?
1838 Olmstead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pimmit Hills, VA.
What amenities does 1838 Olmstead Dr have?
Some of 1838 Olmstead Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 Olmstead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1838 Olmstead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 Olmstead Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1838 Olmstead Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1838 Olmstead Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1838 Olmstead Dr offers parking.
Does 1838 Olmstead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1838 Olmstead Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 Olmstead Dr have a pool?
No, 1838 Olmstead Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1838 Olmstead Dr have accessible units?
No, 1838 Olmstead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 Olmstead Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 Olmstead Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1838 Olmstead Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1838 Olmstead Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VADunn Loring, VAFalls Church, VAIdylwood, VAMcLean, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Vienna, VALake Barcroft, VAWolf Trap, VAAnnandale, VAWoodburn, VASeven Corners, VAOakton, VAMantua, VAPotomac, MDGreat Falls, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia