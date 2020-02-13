1838 Olmstead Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cottage in Tyson's Corner - One Acre Lot Inside the Beltway!



6 Month Lease only (no extension)



Close to the new Silver Line, Trader Joe's, Lost Dog Cafe, and Whole Foods.



Beautiful one acre lot located on the end of a quite cul-de-sac in a traditional neighborhood in the middle of Tyson's Corner. Quick access to Tyson's and DC. Rare, park-like setting in the middle of Tyson's Corner. Tyson's Corner has great access to 495, 66 the Dulles Toll Road and the new 495 HOT Express lanes.



Screened in porch overlooking large back yard perfect for enjoying evenings outside. One car garage and plenty of off-street parking.



One and a half baths,stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwoods throughout, new washer and dryer, fireplace. All the modern conveniences in a traditionally styled home including high efficiency, 5 zone, Mitsubishi air conditioning.



$2699 per month - one month security deposit - One dog or cat considered. $300 non-refundable pet deposit. $50 per month pet rent.