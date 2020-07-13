All apartments in Petersburg
Find more places like Ivy Gates Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Petersburg, VA
/
Ivy Gates Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Ivy Gates Apartments

101 Ivy Ln · (442) 777-6740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Petersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA 23805

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 99 · Avail. Sep 8

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ivy Gates Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

You can't beat our living space! Our 1,369-1,677 sq.ft. townhouse apartments provide you with the class-A features you deserve without the class-A price tag! You will love walking through your new home's private entrance to enjoy the convenience of full-size washer/dryer connections, a private patio, hardwood floors and a lower level den. Don't forget to ask our amazing on site team about your other options like a wood fireplace and renovated kitchen! You can't beat our amenities! Life is great when fun is right outside your doorstep! Ivy Gates offers residents exclusive amenities such as a private pool with sun deck, playground and picnic areas. You can't beat our location! We are within 2 miles of Old Town Petersburg, Southside Regional Medical Center and Fort Lee as well as shopping, dining & play at South Park Mall. With such a short drive to all your wants and needs, living at Ivy Gates couldn't be more convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $400 - $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $250/pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; breed restrictions apply, please contact the rental office for details
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ivy Gates Apartments have any available units?
Ivy Gates Apartments has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Ivy Gates Apartments have?
Some of Ivy Gates Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ivy Gates Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ivy Gates Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ivy Gates Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ivy Gates Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ivy Gates Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ivy Gates Apartments offers parking.
Does Ivy Gates Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ivy Gates Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ivy Gates Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ivy Gates Apartments has a pool.
Does Ivy Gates Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ivy Gates Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ivy Gates Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ivy Gates Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Ivy Gates Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ivy Gates Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Ivy Gates Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd
Petersburg, VA 23805
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd
Petersburg, VA 23805
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave
Petersburg, VA 23803
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd
Petersburg, VA 23805

Similar Pages

Petersburg 1 BedroomsPetersburg 2 Bedrooms
Petersburg Apartments with ParkingPetersburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Petersburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VA
Bellwood, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VARoanoke Rapids, NCEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAFranklin, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity