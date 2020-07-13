Ivy Gates Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance playground

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



You can't beat our living space! Our 1,369-1,677 sq.ft. townhouse apartments provide you with the class-A features you deserve without the class-A price tag! You will love walking through your new home's private entrance to enjoy the convenience of full-size washer/dryer connections, a private patio, hardwood floors and a lower level den. Don't forget to ask our amazing on site team about your other options like a wood fireplace and renovated kitchen! You can't beat our amenities! Life is great when fun is right outside your doorstep! Ivy Gates offers residents exclusive amenities such as a private pool with sun deck, playground and picnic areas. You can't beat our location! We are within 2 miles of Old Town Petersburg, Southside Regional Medical Center and Fort Lee as well as shopping, dining & play at South Park Mall. With such a short drive to all your wants and needs, living at Ivy Gates couldn't be more convenient.