901 N Gillfield Dr

Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Property Id: 296004
Newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms featuring
- New flooring throughout the home
- Generous space in bedrooms. Master bedroom with en suite.
- Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Updated bathrooms
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Large patio, fenced yard, and off street parking
- Close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, library, and movies
- Vouchers welcome
Due to COVID-19, we will need to pre-screen you prior to showing the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296004
No Pets Allowed
