Petersburg, VA
901 N Gillfield Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

901 N Gillfield Dr

901 North Gillfield Drive · (540) 369-3564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 North Gillfield Drive, Petersburg, VA 23803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Property Id: 296004

Newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms featuring
- New flooring throughout the home
- Generous space in bedrooms. Master bedroom with en suite.
- Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Updated bathrooms
- Washer and dryer in unit
- Large patio, fenced yard, and off street parking
- Close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, library, and movies
- Vouchers welcome

Due to COVID-19, we will need to pre-screen you prior to showing the home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296004
Property Id 296004

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 N Gillfield Dr have any available units?
901 N Gillfield Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 N Gillfield Dr have?
Some of 901 N Gillfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 N Gillfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
901 N Gillfield Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 N Gillfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 901 N Gillfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Petersburg.
Does 901 N Gillfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 901 N Gillfield Dr does offer parking.
Does 901 N Gillfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 N Gillfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 N Gillfield Dr have a pool?
No, 901 N Gillfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 901 N Gillfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 901 N Gillfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 901 N Gillfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 N Gillfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 N Gillfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 N Gillfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
