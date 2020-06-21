901 N Gillfield Dr

Amenities

Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent - Property Id: 296004



Newly renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms featuring

- New flooring throughout the home

- Generous space in bedrooms. Master bedroom with en suite.

- Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Updated bathrooms

- Washer and dryer in unit

- Large patio, fenced yard, and off street parking

- Close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, library, and movies

- Vouchers welcome



Due to COVID-19, we will need to pre-screen you prior to showing the home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296004

No Pets Allowed



