All apartments in Petersburg
Find more places like 143 Elm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Petersburg, VA
/
143 Elm Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

143 Elm Street

143 Elm Street · (804) 863-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Petersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

143 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA 23803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 143 Elm Street · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN PETERSBURG - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner will not repair or replace them), backyard with rear deck, total electric, window a/c and electric baseboard heat, Section 8 accepted, public water and sewer, No Pets Allowed. $795.00 month $795.00 deposit - Please click Apply Now to view our list of qualifications

***CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 804-863-0001***

UTILITIES REQUIRED BY TENANT TO OBTAIN BEFORE THEY CAN MOVE IN (it is tenants responsibility to check on availability and deposit amounts):
Water and sewer - City of Petersburg
Trash - City of Petersburg
Electricity - Dominion
(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)

*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5802057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Elm Street have any available units?
143 Elm Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Elm Street have?
Some of 143 Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Petersburg.
Does 143 Elm Street offer parking?
No, 143 Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 143 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 143 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Elm Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 143 Elm Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd
Petersburg, VA 23805
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln
Petersburg, VA 23805
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd
Petersburg, VA 23805
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave
Petersburg, VA 23803
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd
Petersburg, VA 23805

Similar Pages

Petersburg 1 BedroomsPetersburg 2 Bedrooms
Petersburg Apartments with ParkingPetersburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Petersburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VA
Bellwood, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VARoanoke Rapids, NCEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAFranklin, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Virginia Commonwealth University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity