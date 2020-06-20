143 Elm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN PETERSBURG - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner will not repair or replace them), backyard with rear deck, total electric, window a/c and electric baseboard heat, Section 8 accepted, public water and sewer, No Pets Allowed. $795.00 month $795.00 deposit - Please click Apply Now to view our list of qualifications



***CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 804-863-0001***



UTILITIES REQUIRED BY TENANT TO OBTAIN BEFORE THEY CAN MOVE IN (it is tenants responsibility to check on availability and deposit amounts):

Water and sewer - City of Petersburg

Trash - City of Petersburg

Electricity - Dominion

(FYI - Proof of Utilities, trash pick up & Renters Insurance will be required before you can be given keys-you must print copy)



*KEY DEPOSIT = (APPOINTMENT NEEDED) We require a $20 (cash only) deposit that we will hold and return to you when you return the keys. There is a 1-hour time limit (1 & 1/2 Hours for 2 keys) and Key Deposit Hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Office Location: 5721 Courthouse Rd., Prince George, VA 23875. We will make a copy of your driver’s license or a photo ID and keep it on file until the property is rented. Anyone 18 or older going onto the property will have to come into our office and get a copy of their ID made, and sign an agreement before being permitted access to the property. Once it is rented we will shred the copy(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5802057)