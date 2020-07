306 CENTER LANE

Amenities

GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF QUAINT TOWN OF OCCOQUAN!!! 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL, 2 HALF BATHS, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, DECK, BUILT INS, BREAKFAST BAR, REC ROOM,SEP. DR, 3 SIDED FIREPLACE, GAS COOKING, WINE COOLER, SHED, CLOSET SYSTEMS. YOU'LL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS HOME AND YOU CAN WALK TO WATERFRONT RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND MARINA!!!SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY ~ YOU WILL LOVE IT! IF YOU WOULD LIKE LAWN CARE INCLUDED RENT IS $2200.00 In addition to base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for a $13.00 charge that will be used to have hvac filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the utility and maintenance reduction profram to help save 5-15% of the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean environment.