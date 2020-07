Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Handsome & Sizable 3 BR, 2.5.5 BATH, 3 LvL Garage Townhouse Just Minutes to Historic Old Occoquan! * Bright & Cheery Atmosphere * New Main Lvl Hardwood Flrs * Full Kitchen with All Appliances in A-1 Condition * Walk Out to Deck From Lv Rm * Gas FP * One Car Garage * Fenced Bk Yard * Easy Commute to DC, Ft Belvoir, FF County, or Quantico! * Reasonable Credit a Must * One Day Approval Possible! *Professional Photos on the Way!