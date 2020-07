Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Perched on the top of a hill overlooking Historic Occoquan you'll find this nicely maintained townhouse waiting for you to call home. Bright, spacious, hardwood floors, SS Appliances, gas cooking and gas fire place. Enjoy an evening on the deck or go for a short walk . Occoquan has so much to offer and you don't have to leave to find just about everything out your door. Easy access to commuter lots, 95 to go North or South and 123 to head into Fairfax County.