Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:46 AM

9997 COURTHOUSE

9997 Courthouse Road · No Longer Available
Location

9997 Courthouse Road, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Lovely, spacious, light-filled colonial perfectly situated between shopping & restaurants in Vienna Town and Oakton. Commuter's dream location near Tysons, Vienna Metro and I-66. Gorgeous living, dining, great rooms and huge kitchen w/walk-in pantry and desk space. 2 gas fireplaces, 4 bedrooms up w/loads of closet space, 2 private rooms on lower level make great bedrooms, too. Family room and Kitchenette with sink, refrigerator and table space perfect for long-term guests, extended family, nanny. 24 month lease minimum, up to 60 months+. No smoking allowed. Owner will consiider allowing a pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9997 COURTHOUSE have any available units?
9997 COURTHOUSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9997 COURTHOUSE have?
Some of 9997 COURTHOUSE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9997 COURTHOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
9997 COURTHOUSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9997 COURTHOUSE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9997 COURTHOUSE is pet friendly.
Does 9997 COURTHOUSE offer parking?
No, 9997 COURTHOUSE does not offer parking.
Does 9997 COURTHOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9997 COURTHOUSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9997 COURTHOUSE have a pool?
No, 9997 COURTHOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 9997 COURTHOUSE have accessible units?
No, 9997 COURTHOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 9997 COURTHOUSE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9997 COURTHOUSE has units with dishwashers.
