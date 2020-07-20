9997 COURTHOUSE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely, spacious, light-filled colonial perfectly situated between shopping & restaurants in Vienna Town and Oakton. Commuter's dream location near Tysons, Vienna Metro and I-66. Gorgeous living, dining, great rooms and huge kitchen w/walk-in pantry and desk space. 2 gas fireplaces, 4 bedrooms up w/loads of closet space, 2 private rooms on lower level make great bedrooms, too. Family room and Kitchenette with sink, refrigerator and table space perfect for long-term guests, extended family, nanny. 24 month lease minimum, up to 60 months+. No smoking allowed. Owner will consiider allowing a pet.