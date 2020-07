Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Professional repainted. Luxury townhome in Oakton! Hardwood floors throughout main level with gourmet kitchen. Fully finished basement w/ hardwood floors. Very neutral decor in master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, two walk-in closets, jetted tub and an optioned bump out combination makes this room very spacious and special. Less than one mile to Vienna metro!!