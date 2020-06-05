All apartments in Oakton
Last updated May 3 2020

9906 LONGFORD CT

9906 Longford Court
Location

9906 Longford Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Amazing Opportunity! WALKABLE TO METRO & HIGH SCHOOL.. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!Bright 3 level Vienna townhouse w/3 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half bathrooms in Mosby Woods Elem./Jackson Middle/Oakton High School Pyramid! Fresh paint & nearly 2,000 sq ft! Hardwoods throughout main level & most of upstairs.. Hard surface floors in basement w/rec room, laundry, & full bath. Fenced backyard w/patio deck. Two assigned parking spots right in front and plenty of visitor parking! Quick & easy access to major commuting routes 66, 29, 50 & 495. Just 1 mile to Vienna Metro! Hurry.. Won't last long! Pets considered on a case-to-case basis w/pet security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 LONGFORD CT have any available units?
9906 LONGFORD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9906 LONGFORD CT have?
Some of 9906 LONGFORD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 LONGFORD CT currently offering any rent specials?
9906 LONGFORD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 LONGFORD CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9906 LONGFORD CT is pet friendly.
Does 9906 LONGFORD CT offer parking?
Yes, 9906 LONGFORD CT offers parking.
Does 9906 LONGFORD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9906 LONGFORD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 LONGFORD CT have a pool?
No, 9906 LONGFORD CT does not have a pool.
Does 9906 LONGFORD CT have accessible units?
No, 9906 LONGFORD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 LONGFORD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9906 LONGFORD CT has units with dishwashers.

