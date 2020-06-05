9906 LONGFORD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Amazing Opportunity! WALKABLE TO METRO & HIGH SCHOOL.. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!Bright 3 level Vienna townhouse w/3 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half bathrooms in Mosby Woods Elem./Jackson Middle/Oakton High School Pyramid! Fresh paint & nearly 2,000 sq ft! Hardwoods throughout main level & most of upstairs.. Hard surface floors in basement w/rec room, laundry, & full bath. Fenced backyard w/patio deck. Two assigned parking spots right in front and plenty of visitor parking! Quick & easy access to major commuting routes 66, 29, 50 & 495. Just 1 mile to Vienna Metro! Hurry.. Won't last long! Pets considered on a case-to-case basis w/pet security deposit.