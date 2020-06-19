All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 18 2019 at 3:05 AM

9800 kingsbridge drive

9800 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9800 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
kingsbridge drive at blake lane
3BR / 2Ba 1417 ft available April 6,2019

condo
w/d in unit
no smoking
off-street parking
Located right off Rt50, Lee Hwy and much more, 20 mins walk to vienna metro
This spectacular condominium has view of courtyard and trees from every window
Located in the corner of the building with your own private balcony
Great open kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainlesls still applicances perfect for entertaining.
Hardwood floor in kitchen and dining
Wall to wall carpet
Full size washer dryer, ceiling fans
Large walk in closet/ plenty of cabinet space
Walk to public transportation, shopping and restaurants
Free 2 private parking spots and ample guest parking
Condo fee is owners responsibility which includes water/ trash removal/heat/ air-conditioning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 kingsbridge drive have any available units?
9800 kingsbridge drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 kingsbridge drive have?
Some of 9800 kingsbridge drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 kingsbridge drive currently offering any rent specials?
9800 kingsbridge drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 kingsbridge drive pet-friendly?
No, 9800 kingsbridge drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9800 kingsbridge drive offer parking?
Yes, 9800 kingsbridge drive offers parking.
Does 9800 kingsbridge drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9800 kingsbridge drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 kingsbridge drive have a pool?
Yes, 9800 kingsbridge drive has a pool.
Does 9800 kingsbridge drive have accessible units?
No, 9800 kingsbridge drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 kingsbridge drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9800 kingsbridge drive has units with dishwashers.
