9800 kingsbridge drive

Amenities
Â© craigslist - Map data Â© OpenStreetMap
kingsbridge drive at blake lane
(google map)
3BR / 2Ba 1417 ft available April 6,2019
condo
w/d in unit
no smoking
off-street parking
Located right off Rt50, Lee Hwy and much more, 20 mins walk to vienna metro
This spectacular condominium has view of courtyard and trees from every window
Located in the corner of the building with your own private balcony
Great open kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainlesls still applicances perfect for entertaining.
Hardwood floor in kitchen and dining
Wall to wall carpet
Full size washer dryer, ceiling fans
Large walk in closet/ plenty of cabinet space
Walk to public transportation, shopping and restaurants
Free 2 private parking spots and ample guest parking
Condo fee is owners responsibility which includes water/ trash removal/heat/ air-conditioning