9800 kingsbridge drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

kingsbridge drive at blake lane

(google map)



3BR / 2Ba 1417 ft available April 6,2019



condo

w/d in unit

no smoking

off-street parking

Located right off Rt50, Lee Hwy and much more, 20 mins walk to vienna metro

This spectacular condominium has view of courtyard and trees from every window

Located in the corner of the building with your own private balcony

Great open kitchen with granite counter tops and new stainlesls still applicances perfect for entertaining.

Hardwood floor in kitchen and dining

Wall to wall carpet

Full size washer dryer, ceiling fans

Large walk in closet/ plenty of cabinet space

Walk to public transportation, shopping and restaurants

Free 2 private parking spots and ample guest parking

Condo fee is owners responsibility which includes water/ trash removal/heat/ air-conditioning