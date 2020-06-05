9741 KINGS CROWN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Location, Location, Location! This RARE, complete remodel top floor, spacious three bedroom condo in a safe and quaint neighborhood is just waiting for you. Well-lit and proportioned rooms lend themselves to a delightful living experience in the heart of Fairfax County nestled around fun, dining, Metro, and some of the best schools- Mosby Woods Elementary, Thoreau Middle School, Oakton High School.Affordable at $2,400 ~ condo fee, water, heat, and trash all INCLUDED in the rent-you pay only the electricity!Condo is full of upgrades including kitchen cabinets and appliances, totally remodeled spa-quality bathrooms, new luxury plank flooring, and professionally steam cleaned carpets in all bedrooms, living and dining areas, and fresh paint in every room. Washer /Dryer in unit! Ready to move in and make your own. To enjoy fully, must see in person!Privacy is plentiful, as is parking for tenants (2 permits included) and one visitors pass. A great place to raise a family with pool, playgrounds, and safe sidewalks to ride bikes or walk pets. Plus, lovely airy balcony to enjoy the seasons year round. Easy access to Route 66, Route 50, shopping and restaurants. 1.5 miles to Vienna Orange Line Metro, 3 miles from Mosaic District! Cue bus service to Metro, George Mason and Government Centers.No smokers, pet friendly with approval.$65 per person application fee made payable to Pearson Smith Property Management. Please use NVAR rental application. First month's rent with application. One month's rent as security deposit. Upon approval there would be a monthly pet fee of $25 added to the rent. All checks must be cashier~s checks.