Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9741 KINGS CROWN COURT
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

9741 KINGS CROWN COURT

9741 Kings Crown Court · No Longer Available
Location

9741 Kings Crown Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! This RARE, complete remodel top floor, spacious three bedroom condo in a safe and quaint neighborhood is just waiting for you. Well-lit and proportioned rooms lend themselves to a delightful living experience in the heart of Fairfax County nestled around fun, dining, Metro, and some of the best schools- Mosby Woods Elementary, Thoreau Middle School, Oakton High School.Affordable at $2,400 ~ condo fee, water, heat, and trash all INCLUDED in the rent-you pay only the electricity!Condo is full of upgrades including kitchen cabinets and appliances, totally remodeled spa-quality bathrooms, new luxury plank flooring, and professionally steam cleaned carpets in all bedrooms, living and dining areas, and fresh paint in every room. Washer /Dryer in unit! Ready to move in and make your own. To enjoy fully, must see in person!Privacy is plentiful, as is parking for tenants (2 permits included) and one visitors pass. A great place to raise a family with pool, playgrounds, and safe sidewalks to ride bikes or walk pets. Plus, lovely airy balcony to enjoy the seasons year round. Easy access to Route 66, Route 50, shopping and restaurants. 1.5 miles to Vienna Orange Line Metro, 3 miles from Mosaic District! Cue bus service to Metro, George Mason and Government Centers.No smokers, pet friendly with approval.$65 per person application fee made payable to Pearson Smith Property Management. Please use NVAR rental application. First month's rent with application. One month's rent as security deposit. Upon approval there would be a monthly pet fee of $25 added to the rent. All checks must be cashier~s checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 25
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT have any available units?
9741 KINGS CROWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT have?
Some of 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9741 KINGS CROWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT offers parking.
Does 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT has a pool.
Does 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9741 KINGS CROWN COURT has units with dishwashers.
