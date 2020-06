Amenities

hardwood floors media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities media room

WALK TO VIENNA METRO modern living community. Open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floor at living room level is perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and large island. Spacious master bedroom. This home is a short walk to the Vienna Metro, and minutes away from I-66, I-495, Routes 50 & 29, and other major commuter routes. You are also minutes away from the Mosaic District, which features tons of restaurants, a movie theater, shopping, groceries and much more,