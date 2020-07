Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful End Unit Townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths close to Vienna Metro! Pergo Floors in the Main Level. Family Room and Dining Room off Kitchen, Living Room with a Fireplace Leading to patio in Enclosed Rear Yard, and much more. Near Schools, Shopping, Entertainment and Major Access Routes. Ready for tenants to move-in by Aug 22!