9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE

A beautiful, updated, and rarely available end unit townhome easily walkable to Vienna Metro. One of the largest floor plans in Country Creek offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a light-filled office/ den, spacious 2-car garage, 2 rear decks, and lower level walkout to a patio with brick privacy wall backing to trees and trail to Nottoway Park! The main level has a kitchen with white cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances, which is open to a breakfast nook overlooking the family room with fireplace. There is a large open concept dining room and living room opening onto a deck. In addition, there is a den and powder room. The upper level has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and separate laundry on the bedroom level. The lower level has a recreation room with a gas fireplace and walkout to yard, 4th bedroom perfect for guests with an en suite full bathroom. The home features high ceilings, beautiful moldings, tray ceilings, and wainscoting throughout, with a plethora of natural light from 3 exposures. This fabulous townhome has an extensive list of updates including brand new stainless steel appliances, new paint, new roof, newer HVAC/water heater, hardwood floors installed throughout the home. This is the one you've been waiting for!