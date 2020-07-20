All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE

9588 Lagersfield Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9588 Lagersfield Circle, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
A beautiful, updated, and rarely available end unit townhome easily walkable to Vienna Metro. One of the largest floor plans in Country Creek offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a light-filled office/ den, spacious 2-car garage, 2 rear decks, and lower level walkout to a patio with brick privacy wall backing to trees and trail to Nottoway Park! The main level has a kitchen with white cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances, which is open to a breakfast nook overlooking the family room with fireplace. There is a large open concept dining room and living room opening onto a deck. In addition, there is a den and powder room. The upper level has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and separate laundry on the bedroom level. The lower level has a recreation room with a gas fireplace and walkout to yard, 4th bedroom perfect for guests with an en suite full bathroom. The home features high ceilings, beautiful moldings, tray ceilings, and wainscoting throughout, with a plethora of natural light from 3 exposures. This fabulous townhome has an extensive list of updates including brand new stainless steel appliances, new paint, new roof, newer HVAC/water heater, hardwood floors installed throughout the home. This is the one you've been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE have any available units?
9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE have?
Some of 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9588 LAGERSFIELD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Apartments with Pools
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University