Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:46 PM

9521 BASTILLE STREET

9521 Bastille Street · (703) 896-5869
Location

9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA 22031

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro. 3rd level unit with balcony. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and top of the line appliances. Spacious master bathroom has walk-in closet and dual vanity. Two parking spaces (tandem parking space behind the other) in secure garage and two visitor passes for outdoor parking. Free recreation center with exercise room and basketball court across the street. No smokers please. Small animals may be okay and permitted on case-by-case basis.s InsuranceRent Includes: Air Conditioning, Community Center, Grounds Maintenance, HOA / Condo Fee, Lawn Service, Parking, Taxes, Trash Removal, Water and Sewer, 2 visitor passes for outside parkingLease Clauses: Carpet CleaningIf interested, please message to setup a time to visit.FINANCIAL INFORMATION Security Deposit: $2,450 Processing Fee: $45 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9521 BASTILLE STREET have any available units?
9521 BASTILLE STREET has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9521 BASTILLE STREET have?
Some of 9521 BASTILLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9521 BASTILLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9521 BASTILLE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9521 BASTILLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9521 BASTILLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9521 BASTILLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9521 BASTILLE STREET does offer parking.
Does 9521 BASTILLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9521 BASTILLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9521 BASTILLE STREET have a pool?
No, 9521 BASTILLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9521 BASTILLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 9521 BASTILLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9521 BASTILLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9521 BASTILLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
