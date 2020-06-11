9521 BASTILLE STREET

Amenities

$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro. 3rd level unit with balcony. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and top of the line appliances. Spacious master bathroom has walk-in closet and dual vanity. Two parking spaces (tandem parking space behind the other) in secure garage and two visitor passes for outdoor parking. Free recreation center with exercise room and basketball court across the street. No smokers please. Small animals may be okay and permitted on case-by-case basis.s InsuranceRent Includes: Air Conditioning, Community Center, Grounds Maintenance, HOA / Condo Fee, Lawn Service, Parking, Taxes, Trash Removal, Water and Sewer, 2 visitor passes for outside parkingLease Clauses: Carpet CleaningIf interested, please message to setup a time to visit.FINANCIAL INFORMATION Security Deposit: $2,450 Processing Fee: $45 per person