Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

9504 DANIEL LEWIS LN

9504 Daniel Lewis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9504 Daniel Lewis Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1/4 MILE TO VIENNA METRO!*3BR,3.5BA 1-CAR GARAGE TH*BRIGHT & SPACIOUS*OPEN KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK*WALK OUT TO HUGE DECK FROM FAMILY RM*MBA W/LG TUB, SHOWER,SKYLIGHT* COMMUTER FRIENDLY* No Smokers. Pets Case By Case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

