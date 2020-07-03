9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD

Amenities

Next to Vienna Metro , 11K Sq. Ft Clubhouse w/ Rec/Sports Center, Computer Lounge, Cinema overlooking Pool, Game Room, Billiards, Foosball, Shuffleboard, Golf Simulator, Indoor Basketball Half Court, Courtyard, Controlled Access, Elevator, Crown Molding, 6-Ft Windows, Walk-in Closet,9 Ft Ceiling,42" Cabinets, Designer Countertops, Microwave, Track Lighting, Washer/Dryer, Gas Heat/Cooking, Balcony. Only model with 2 story living room and loft with closet. 1 reserved garage space. Brand new HVAC unit. Will be freshly painted. Will have new flooring installed once condo board approves it. At that time, new bathroom vanity and new fans with lights will also be installed. Will be professionally cleaned. Photos are from previous tenant. No pets please.