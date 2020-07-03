All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD

9486 Virginia Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9486 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Next to Vienna Metro , 11K Sq. Ft Clubhouse w/ Rec/Sports Center, Computer Lounge, Cinema overlooking Pool, Game Room, Billiards, Foosball, Shuffleboard, Golf Simulator, Indoor Basketball Half Court, Courtyard, Controlled Access, Elevator, Crown Molding, 6-Ft Windows, Walk-in Closet,9 Ft Ceiling,42" Cabinets, Designer Countertops, Microwave, Track Lighting, Washer/Dryer, Gas Heat/Cooking, Balcony. Only model with 2 story living room and loft with closet. 1 reserved garage space. Brand new HVAC unit. Will be freshly painted. Will have new flooring installed once condo board approves it. At that time, new bathroom vanity and new fans with lights will also be installed. Will be professionally cleaned. Photos are from previous tenant. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD have any available units?
9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9486 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University