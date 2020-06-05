All apartments in Oakton
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

3145 BAYSWATER COURT

3145 Bayswater Court · No Longer Available
Location

3145 Bayswater Court, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
GORGEOUS TH in Sought After School District! ***3 BR/3 Full Baths***Recent Renovations w/Designer CONTEMPORARY Elements in Kitchen and Bathrooms***Eat in Gourmet Kitchen leads to Deck w/Tree Wood View*** Hardwood Floors on Main and Upper Levels*** Wood burning Fireplace on Spacious Lower Level*** Patio and Fenced in Yard***2 ASSIGNED PARKING Spaces!!*** Available June 7. Pets are Case by Case*** Two Year Lease OK!*** Lawn Care/Trash/Recycling Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 BAYSWATER COURT have any available units?
3145 BAYSWATER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3145 BAYSWATER COURT have?
Some of 3145 BAYSWATER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 BAYSWATER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3145 BAYSWATER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 BAYSWATER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3145 BAYSWATER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3145 BAYSWATER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3145 BAYSWATER COURT offers parking.
Does 3145 BAYSWATER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3145 BAYSWATER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 BAYSWATER COURT have a pool?
No, 3145 BAYSWATER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3145 BAYSWATER COURT have accessible units?
No, 3145 BAYSWATER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 BAYSWATER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 BAYSWATER COURT has units with dishwashers.
