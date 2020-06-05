3145 BAYSWATER COURT

Amenities

GORGEOUS TH in Sought After School District! ***3 BR/3 Full Baths***Recent Renovations w/Designer CONTEMPORARY Elements in Kitchen and Bathrooms***Eat in Gourmet Kitchen leads to Deck w/Tree Wood View*** Hardwood Floors on Main and Upper Levels*** Wood burning Fireplace on Spacious Lower Level*** Patio and Fenced in Yard***2 ASSIGNED PARKING Spaces!!*** Available June 7. Pets are Case by Case*** Two Year Lease OK!*** Lawn Care/Trash/Recycling Included!