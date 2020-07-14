2984 Rittenhouse Circle, #17

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMMUTERS DREAM!!!! Close proximity to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter-tops and SS appliances. Master suite with spacious walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with double vanity. 1 car garage and driveway parking! Located near Providence Community Center with access to gym! Available July 1st - Pets welcome on a case by case. Please limit 1 pet per household!



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Angela Murphy 954 806 9116

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082