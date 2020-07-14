All apartments in Oakton
2984 Rittenhouse Circle, #17
2984 Rittenhouse Circle, #17

2984 Rittenhouse Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2984 Rittenhouse Cir, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMMUTERS DREAM!!!! Close proximity to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter-tops and SS appliances. Master suite with spacious walk in closet and en-suite bathroom with double vanity. 1 car garage and driveway parking! Located near Providence Community Center with access to gym! Available July 1st - Pets welcome on a case by case. Please limit 1 pet per household!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Angela Murphy 954 806 9116
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

