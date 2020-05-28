All apartments in Oakton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G

2970 Chain Bridge Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2970 Chain Bridge Road, Oakton, VA 22124

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,340

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Professional space in the heart of downtown Oakton, Virginia. With five banks at the intersection of Hunter Mill Road and Chain Bridge Road, along with retail services, restaurants, medical offices, Starbucks, Fitness Center, beauty services and more. Postal services just 2-3 minutes away. Ideal location with access to Route 66, the 495 Beltway, downtown Fairfax, Vienna, and the Orange Line Metro! Multiple major shopping centers nearby as well. With direct entry from the street and free parking just outside the front door, the office suite is 1,247 square feet large! Consisting of two spacious rooms with windows, front and rear, and a hallway perfect for a work center and storage. Also included is an eat-in kitchen, cabinet space, and appliances. Bathrooms too! Utilities and Cleaning are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G have any available units?
2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G has a unit available for $2,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
Is 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G currently offering any rent specials?
2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G pet-friendly?
No, 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G offer parking?
Yes, 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G does offer parking.
Does 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G have a pool?
No, 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G does not have a pool.
Does 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G have accessible units?
No, 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G does not have accessible units.
Does 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G does not have units with air conditioning.
