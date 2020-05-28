2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G

Amenities

Professional space in the heart of downtown Oakton, Virginia. With five banks at the intersection of Hunter Mill Road and Chain Bridge Road, along with retail services, restaurants, medical offices, Starbucks, Fitness Center, beauty services and more. Postal services just 2-3 minutes away. Ideal location with access to Route 66, the 495 Beltway, downtown Fairfax, Vienna, and the Orange Line Metro! Multiple major shopping centers nearby as well. With direct entry from the street and free parking just outside the front door, the office suite is 1,247 square feet large! Consisting of two spacious rooms with windows, front and rear, and a hallway perfect for a work center and storage. Also included is an eat-in kitchen, cabinet space, and appliances. Bathrooms too! Utilities and Cleaning are included!