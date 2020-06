Amenities

Great location and steps away from Vienna metro. Bright and sunny 2 bed / 2 bath. Bedrooms are located at each end of the unit for maximum privacy! Open floor plan with a spacious and bright fully equipped kitchen that overlooks the great room and dining area. Enjoy a relaxing cup of coffee/tea on the spacious balcony early in the morning. The community has 2 pools, a club room, secured building w/ elevators, and assigned underground parking!