All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 2905 JESSICA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
2905 JESSICA COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2905 JESSICA COURT

2905 Jessica Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2905 Jessica Court, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Supper clean like new, all wood floors, no carpets, must see * Short walk to VIENNA METRO (Orange Line).* 2100 sqft living area.* 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bath.* Walk-out first floor with rec-room w/bath. * 1 car garage townhouse. * Granite kitchen countertop.* Hardwood floors on main level and stair case.* Laminate floors throughout.* Painted two level large decks off family room and rec-room.* Laundry on the upper level.* Fully fenced backyard.* Wood fireplace in family room.* Close to public transportation, Vienna Metro, I-66, shopping, and restaurants.* Best Fairfax County School System.* Available Now. Good Credit Required. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 JESSICA COURT have any available units?
2905 JESSICA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 JESSICA COURT have?
Some of 2905 JESSICA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 JESSICA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2905 JESSICA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 JESSICA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2905 JESSICA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2905 JESSICA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2905 JESSICA COURT offers parking.
Does 2905 JESSICA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 JESSICA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 JESSICA COURT have a pool?
No, 2905 JESSICA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2905 JESSICA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2905 JESSICA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 JESSICA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 JESSICA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University