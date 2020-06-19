2905 JESSICA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Supper clean like new, all wood floors, no carpets, must see * Short walk to VIENNA METRO (Orange Line).* 2100 sqft living area.* 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bath.* Walk-out first floor with rec-room w/bath. * 1 car garage townhouse. * Granite kitchen countertop.* Hardwood floors on main level and stair case.* Laminate floors throughout.* Painted two level large decks off family room and rec-room.* Laundry on the upper level.* Fully fenced backyard.* Wood fireplace in family room.* Close to public transportation, Vienna Metro, I-66, shopping, and restaurants.* Best Fairfax County School System.* Available Now. Good Credit Required. No Pets.