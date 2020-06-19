2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Don't miss this traditional 3-level townhouse. Beautiful light-filled 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom located in well-maintained neighborhood. Popular Country Creek. Foyer entry, living room with fireplace and deck overlooking a luscious backyard that opens to a beautiful common area. Separate dining room, powder room, skylight, recreation room with fireplace, glass doors to fenced backyard. Bright daylight 4th bedroom with full bathroom, storage room, entire house upgraded with hardwood. Kitchen with extra tall cabinets throughout. Walking distance to Nottaway Park, Vienna Metro, and Oakton HS. Entire townhouse has been fabulously upgraded and shows in great condition! Don~t miss out, this is a MUST SEE!