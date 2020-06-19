All apartments in Oakton
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN

2889 Sutton Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2889 Sutton Oaks Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Don't miss this traditional 3-level townhouse. Beautiful light-filled 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom located in well-maintained neighborhood. Popular Country Creek. Foyer entry, living room with fireplace and deck overlooking a luscious backyard that opens to a beautiful common area. Separate dining room, powder room, skylight, recreation room with fireplace, glass doors to fenced backyard. Bright daylight 4th bedroom with full bathroom, storage room, entire house upgraded with hardwood. Kitchen with extra tall cabinets throughout. Walking distance to Nottaway Park, Vienna Metro, and Oakton HS. Entire townhouse has been fabulously upgraded and shows in great condition! Don~t miss out, this is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN have any available units?
2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN have?
Some of 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN currently offering any rent specials?
2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN pet-friendly?
No, 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN offer parking?
Yes, 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN offers parking.
Does 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN have a pool?
No, 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN does not have a pool.
Does 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN have accessible units?
No, 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2889 SUTTON OAKS LN LN has units with dishwashers.
