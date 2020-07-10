2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Beautiful 4 Bedroom - 3.5 bath townhouse in sought after Country Creek - Pristine condition! Less than a 1/2 mile to the Vienna Metro, Oakton high school and Nottoway Park. Property features brazilian cherry hardwood floors on main level. Completely renovated kitchen - new cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, reccesed lighting & SS appliances. New energy efficient windows, and new washer/dryer. Multi-level deck w/connecting stairs overlooking shared green space and fully fenced yard. Walk-out lower level with a separate entrance and a full bathroom, bedroom and a wet bar. Great for in-law suite or a live in nanny! Two assigned parking spaces at your front door+ample visitor parking. Instant access to Routes 66, 50, and 28 - just minutes to Mosaic District & Tysons Corner. Showings are not available until after the homeowner moves out on 06/30 but a video tour is avaiable. Please contact listing and co-listing agents for any questions. Check out our virtual tour!