2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE

2883 Sutton Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2883 Sutton Oaks Lane, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Beautiful 4 Bedroom - 3.5 bath townhouse in sought after Country Creek - Pristine condition! Less than a 1/2 mile to the Vienna Metro, Oakton high school and Nottoway Park. Property features brazilian cherry hardwood floors on main level. Completely renovated kitchen - new cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, reccesed lighting & SS appliances. New energy efficient windows, and new washer/dryer. Multi-level deck w/connecting stairs overlooking shared green space and fully fenced yard. Walk-out lower level with a separate entrance and a full bathroom, bedroom and a wet bar. Great for in-law suite or a live in nanny! Two assigned parking spaces at your front door+ample visitor parking. Instant access to Routes 66, 50, and 28 - just minutes to Mosaic District & Tysons Corner. Showings are not available until after the homeowner moves out on 06/30 but a video tour is avaiable. Please contact listing and co-listing agents for any questions. Check out our virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE have any available units?
2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE have?
Some of 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE offers parking.
Does 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE have a pool?
No, 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE have accessible units?
No, 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2883 SUTTON OAKS LANE has units with dishwashers.

