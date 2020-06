Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

WALKING DISTANCE TO METRO!!! THIS IS PERFECT 10+, TOTALLY RENOVATED TH WITH 3+3,1/2BATHS, CHECK PHOTOS, (PHOTOS HAVE NOT BEEN UPDATED) WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, F/P, DEN. LEASE STARTING DATE IS NEGOTIABLE, PLS CALL FIRST TO SHOWING FOR EXISTING TENANT, PLS TAKE OFF SHOES OR USE BOOTIES DUE TO WEATHER, NO PETS NO SMOKING, THANKS FOR SHOWING