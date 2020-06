Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities

This condo is in center of Vienna and close to metro and bus stop, floor plan -Traditional , new paint for whole house , combination kitchen/Dining , new oven/stove , living / dining room w/new floor , upgrade carpet on 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath on up level , upgrade washer and dryer , New A/C , convenience to Shopping center and Tyson Corner , walk to James Madison Hi .