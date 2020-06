Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Sunny, spacious, one bedroom condo in Oakton with ELECTRIC INCLUDED! This unit is located on the 2nd floor. Features walk-in closet and private balcony with storage. 10 minute walk to Vienna Metro and on the bus line. Private, well-kept community. Access to tennis courts and pool included. No pets.