Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:03 PM

10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE

10212 Bushman Drive · (301) 309-8859
Location

10212 Bushman Drive, Oakton, VA 22124

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo in Oakton. Newly modeled kitchen with granite countertop and shaker-style cabinetry. Wood flooring throughout the unit. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, Separate MBR and MBA. Stacked full-size washer/dryer, storage closet, sunroom area/den. Tennis courts, outdoor swim pool, party/weight rooms. Close to Rtes. 66, 50, 123. Less than 2 miles from Vienna Metro and bus stop is close by. Close to Oak Mar Rec Center and Tons of Shopping! No pets, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE have any available units?
10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
