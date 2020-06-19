10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo in Oakton. Newly modeled kitchen with granite countertop and shaker-style cabinetry. Wood flooring throughout the unit. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, Separate MBR and MBA. Stacked full-size washer/dryer, storage closet, sunroom area/den. Tennis courts, outdoor swim pool, party/weight rooms. Close to Rtes. 66, 50, 123. Less than 2 miles from Vienna Metro and bus stop is close by. Close to Oak Mar Rec Center and Tons of Shopping! No pets, no smokers.