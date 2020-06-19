10207 WILLOW MIST COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Great location close to Metro! Bright 2-Level 1300sf Condo w/ 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths * Hardwood Foyer Leads to Spacious Living Room with Vaulted ceiling, Woodburning Fireplace w/ Built-Ins on Either Side, Spiral staircase to Open Loft Above w/ Skylight, and Sliding Glass Door to Enormous Balcony on 2nd Story * Washer & Dryer in unit * Master Bedroom w/ Walk In Closet and SGD to Balcony Features En-Suite Master Bath w/ Ceramic Tile Shower * Separate Hall with Hall Bath and 2nd Bedroom with Spacious Closet * One Assigned Parking Spot and Ample Visitor Parking * Close to Vienna Metro, Steps to MetroBus, Tysons, OakMarr Rec Center, GMU and Downtown Vienna * 1 Dog Considered Case-by-Case w/ Pet Deposit *No Smoking *