10116 GARRETT ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Wonderful location and school district! Flint Hill ES! Live in an eclectic neighborhood boasting multimillion-dollar homes combined with older, mid-century homes. Located 2.2 miles to Town of Vienna (7minute drive), and less than 5 miles to Fairfax / GMU Metro station. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*SHORT AND LONG TERM LEASES WILL BE CONSIDERED* All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors (recently refinished) throughout main level, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walkout lower level with lots of storage* MAIN level: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath in hall and 1/2 bath in master bedroom, wood burning fireplace, living room, kitchen, eating area/ dining room*1,170 SF on main level*Side access to carport*LOWER level: laundry room with washer, dryer and sink, recreation room, another bedroom and full bath, and another fireplace! 2-zone oil hot-water baseboard heat*Extremely comfortable and ideal for those with allergies*Central Air conditioning*No water and sewer bills since house is on Well water and Septic* Brick rambler on private large lot close to Kemper Park (Tennis and basketball courts)* Walk out basement onto Private rear patio. Backs onto Trees. Great schools - Flint Hill, Thoreau, Madison 3 1/2 miles / 10 minutes to Vienna Metro. Premium added for short-term lease. Owner will consider including Yard care and Leaf removal for an additional $200/ month. Owner will consider installing an invisible fence for pet, with agreeable terms and application. Average fuel in cold months $200/ month.