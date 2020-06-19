All apartments in Oakton
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

10116 GARRETT ST

10116 Garrett Street · No Longer Available
Location

10116 Garrett Street, Oakton, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
Wonderful location and school district! Flint Hill ES! Live in an eclectic neighborhood boasting multimillion-dollar homes combined with older, mid-century homes. Located 2.2 miles to Town of Vienna (7minute drive), and less than 5 miles to Fairfax / GMU Metro station. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*SHORT AND LONG TERM LEASES WILL BE CONSIDERED* All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors (recently refinished) throughout main level, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walkout lower level with lots of storage* MAIN level: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath in hall and 1/2 bath in master bedroom, wood burning fireplace, living room, kitchen, eating area/ dining room*1,170 SF on main level*Side access to carport*LOWER level: laundry room with washer, dryer and sink, recreation room, another bedroom and full bath, and another fireplace! 2-zone oil hot-water baseboard heat*Extremely comfortable and ideal for those with allergies*Central Air conditioning*No water and sewer bills since house is on Well water and Septic* Brick rambler on private large lot close to Kemper Park (Tennis and basketball courts)* Walk out basement onto Private rear patio. Backs onto Trees. Great schools - Flint Hill, Thoreau, Madison 3 1/2 miles / 10 minutes to Vienna Metro. Premium added for short-term lease. Owner will consider including Yard care and Leaf removal for an additional $200/ month. Owner will consider installing an invisible fence for pet, with agreeable terms and application. Average fuel in cold months $200/ month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10116 GARRETT ST have any available units?
10116 GARRETT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10116 GARRETT ST have?
Some of 10116 GARRETT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10116 GARRETT ST currently offering any rent specials?
10116 GARRETT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10116 GARRETT ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10116 GARRETT ST is pet friendly.
Does 10116 GARRETT ST offer parking?
Yes, 10116 GARRETT ST offers parking.
Does 10116 GARRETT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10116 GARRETT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10116 GARRETT ST have a pool?
No, 10116 GARRETT ST does not have a pool.
Does 10116 GARRETT ST have accessible units?
No, 10116 GARRETT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10116 GARRETT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10116 GARRETT ST has units with dishwashers.

