Home
/
Oak Grove, VA
/
46077 HALL ROAD
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

46077 HALL ROAD

46077 East Hall Road · No Longer Available
Location

46077 East Hall Road, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

Enjoy the luxury of this 2016 build, 3 level fully finished end unit townhome. You will love the contemporary open floor plan. This is a perfectly upgraded townhome, it welcomes you with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2 car garage. Breath taking chef gourmet kitchen with upgraded oversized light pendants hanging over the extended island granite-countertop. Your guest will love the enhanced lighting all throughout and glamming wood floors in the spacious entertaiment living area with build in speakers and cozy balcony. The charming master bedroom offers custom made walk-in closet with sitting area and large master bath with upgraded granite countertops. This gorgeous home is in a sought out location! Take a breath of fresh air in the W&OD Trailhead, fine dining and shopping at Reston Town Center, Have fun in Historic Herndon, and take advantage of the Herndon metro station coming soon. Easy access to Tysons corner, Rt 28, Dulles Airport. Call Bany for more showing details!***PLEASE REMOVE SHOES ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46077 HALL ROAD have any available units?
46077 HALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 46077 HALL ROAD have?
Some of 46077 HALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46077 HALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
46077 HALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46077 HALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 46077 HALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 46077 HALL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 46077 HALL ROAD offers parking.
Does 46077 HALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46077 HALL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46077 HALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 46077 HALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 46077 HALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 46077 HALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 46077 HALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46077 HALL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 46077 HALL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 46077 HALL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

