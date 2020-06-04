46077 HALL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the luxury of this 2016 build, 3 level fully finished end unit townhome. You will love the contemporary open floor plan. This is a perfectly upgraded townhome, it welcomes you with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2 car garage. Breath taking chef gourmet kitchen with upgraded oversized light pendants hanging over the extended island granite-countertop. Your guest will love the enhanced lighting all throughout and glamming wood floors in the spacious entertaiment living area with build in speakers and cozy balcony. The charming master bedroom offers custom made walk-in closet with sitting area and large master bath with upgraded granite countertops. This gorgeous home is in a sought out location! Take a breath of fresh air in the W&OD Trailhead, fine dining and shopping at Reston Town Center, Have fun in Historic Herndon, and take advantage of the Herndon metro station coming soon. Easy access to Tysons corner, Rt 28, Dulles Airport. Call Bany for more showing details!***PLEASE REMOVE SHOES ***