Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage refrigerator

3 level above ground townhouse with one car garage in the eastern Loudoun county newest community, New paint and New hardwood floor over bedrooms/living room/stairs. 3 BedRoom and 2 Baths on 3rd floor, 1 half bath on 2nd floor, 1 bedroom on 1st floor.This townhouse is in a convenient location next to shopping (Dulles Town center Mall, Reston Town Center), dinning and major commuter routes.