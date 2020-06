Amenities

Contemporary three level garage town home close to Rte 28 and 267. Minutes from Wegmans, Target, Dulles Town Center and Herndon. Home has fireplace, deck and W/D and walkout. Backs to woods. Immediately available. No pets or smokers. Immediately available.Great location, open floor plan, Tenant subject ot all HOA/Conda rules and regs. $45 processing fee per person.