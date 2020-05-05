All apartments in Oak Grove
Oak Grove, VA
22901 Chestnut Oak Ter
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

22901 Chestnut Oak Ter

22901 Chestnut Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22901 Chestnut Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Townhouse 4 Bed, 3.5 bath,1 car garage for RENT - Property Id: 274069

3BR / 3.5 bath town house with 1 car garage available for rent !

Renting 3 level Town house with 1 car garage, ground level basement with rear door entrance as well . Looking for a clean and nice family to rent the place.
* 1 car Parking garage /drive way and road side parking is available
* Washer dryer in the bed room level
* Hard wood floor in the main level and granite counter top in the kitchen.
* GE appliances refrigerator, dishwasher, range etc.
* RO drinking water filter system installed in the kitchen
* This is an end unit town house with a rear side private entrance at the basement with full bath and 2 closets
* 2 Minutes walk toWAWA gas, DD , Subway and other Restaurants
* 5 Miles drive to Monroe park n ride & Reston metro station
*Located on the border of Herndon - DULLES airport and easy access to I-267 & Route-28, route 7 , W&OD Bike trail access.
*No smoking inside the house
* Available to move in after June 5th. 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274069
Property Id 274069

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter have any available units?
22901 Chestnut Oak Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, VA.
What amenities does 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter have?
Some of 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter currently offering any rent specials?
22901 Chestnut Oak Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter pet-friendly?
No, 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter offer parking?
Yes, 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter offers parking.
Does 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter have a pool?
No, 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter does not have a pool.
Does 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter have accessible units?
No, 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 22901 Chestnut Oak Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
