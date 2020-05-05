22901 Chestnut Oak Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Townhouse 4 Bed, 3.5 bath,1 car garage for RENT



3BR / 3.5 bath town house with 1 car garage available for rent !



Renting 3 level Town house with 1 car garage, ground level basement with rear door entrance as well . Looking for a clean and nice family to rent the place.

* 1 car Parking garage /drive way and road side parking is available

* Washer dryer in the bed room level

* Hard wood floor in the main level and granite counter top in the kitchen.

* GE appliances refrigerator, dishwasher, range etc.

* RO drinking water filter system installed in the kitchen

* This is an end unit town house with a rear side private entrance at the basement with full bath and 2 closets

* 2 Minutes walk toWAWA gas, DD , Subway and other Restaurants

* 5 Miles drive to Monroe park n ride & Reston metro station

*Located on the border of Herndon - DULLES airport and easy access to I-267 & Route-28, route 7 , W&OD Bike trail access.

*No smoking inside the house

* Available to move in after June 5th. 2020

No Pets Allowed



