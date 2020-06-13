All apartments in Oak Grove
Location

22856 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA 20166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only a few miles from Historic town of Herndon, Dulles Airport, W&OD Trail*3 Lvl spacious townhome backs to protected woodland*Lower Lvl with a large carpeted bedroom and full bath*3 spacious,carpeted bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper Lvl*Modern Open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors*Large open kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertop*A large deck off of the kitchen perfect for entertaining or relaxation*Garage space*Close to shops and restaurants*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE have any available units?
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
