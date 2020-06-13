22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only a few miles from Historic town of Herndon, Dulles Airport, W&OD Trail*3 Lvl spacious townhome backs to protected woodland*Lower Lvl with a large carpeted bedroom and full bath*3 spacious,carpeted bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper Lvl*Modern Open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors*Large open kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertop*A large deck off of the kitchen perfect for entertaining or relaxation*Garage space*Close to shops and restaurants*