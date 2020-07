Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime location. fully renovation in 8/2019, modern brand new kitchen, brand new renovated 3 bathrooms, lovely carpet, will have brand new roof next week , luxury molding, attractive hardwood floor, move in ready by Labor day. Highly rated Fairfax county public school. Walking to Bus stop to metro, shopping, easy parking. Spacious backyard for your children/pets. Excellent choice to apply now.