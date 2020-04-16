5502 Heming Ave

Amenities

A beautiful rambler single family house available for rent. The partial property is available which is a private 1 unit in itself. It includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room with a fire place, dining room, kitchen, and a garage. Shared laundry facility on site. You are more than welcome to use the front and backyard for entertainment. This house comes with unlimited parking also. The unit comes with electricity, water, gas, internet, trash and cable. Rent includes everything, it's one payment of $2450 monthly with all utilities included

No Dogs Allowed



