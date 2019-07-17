5215 RAVENSWORTH ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

***Please note only upper level is for rent*** Amazing and well-kept home in a quiet neighborhood ready for its new tenants, over 1300 living square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, Hard wood floors throughout the upper level, Remodeled kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances and back splash, Remodeled bathrooms, Wood burning fire place, Dining off to a deck and patio, Nice sized fenced in backyard, Driveway and a lot of parking and much more. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Basement will be rented separately which has a separate entrance and street parking