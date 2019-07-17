All apartments in North Springfield
5215 RAVENSWORTH ROAD

5215 Ravensworth Road · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Ravensworth Road, North Springfield, VA 22151
North Springfield

Amenities

***Please note only upper level is for rent*** Amazing and well-kept home in a quiet neighborhood ready for its new tenants, over 1300 living square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, Hard wood floors throughout the upper level, Remodeled kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances and back splash, Remodeled bathrooms, Wood burning fire place, Dining off to a deck and patio, Nice sized fenced in backyard, Driveway and a lot of parking and much more. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Basement will be rented separately which has a separate entrance and street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

