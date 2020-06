Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love with this well maintained, 2 bedroom , 2 car garage, rambler on a level half acre lot. Remodeled bath * Kitchen with side by side refrigerator, microwave oven, cook-top & new flooring * Central air and heat * Large oversized deck and new shed * Auto garage door openers * Washer & dryer * FOR THE SAFETY OF ALL: PLEASE WEAR MASK AND REMOVE SHOES BEFORE ENTERING HOME : SORRY. Landlord Say "NO CATS" :Thanks for viewing, You'll be glad you did!