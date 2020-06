Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Just in Time for the FIRST of the YEAR. PRICE REDUCED!

Move in Now, Accepting Applications. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Rancher is located in a mature neighborhood with a great front and back yard. This home shows well and is good condition. The front porch offers plenty of sitting space while the home also has a nice Sun room on the back. The home features a custom work area in the laundry room.

Perfect for your family. Call now for details



(RLNE5181058)